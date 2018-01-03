Consumers looking for healthier options and smaller portions will find them among the new and established products in the Maui Soda & Ice Works, Ltd. portfolio.

“2018 marks our 134th year doing business on Maui and as every small business owner knows, you have to listen to your customers,” said General Manager and President Cathy Nobriga Kim. “We believe in giving our customers as many options as possible.”

One of the newest products on the market is called Aloe Gloe. It’s an aloe-flavored water that comes in four flavors: crisp (natural), coconut, lemonade and white grape. The drink contains approximately 20 calories per eight-ounce serving. Right now, Aloe Gloe beverages are available at independent grocers island-wide and will roll out to supermarkets within the next several months.

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and Sprite are now available in mini-cans of 7.5 oz. servings. “These smaller portions allow the consumer to reduce consumption and still satisfy their taste for our classic beverages,” said Nobriga Kim. In addition, Diet Coke is being recast this year in “slim” 12-oz. cans. And the popular low-calorie soft drink will be available in flavors: Blood Orange, Feisty Cherry, Ginger Lime, and

Mango.

On a corporate level, Coca-Cola has taken the lead in aiding consumers to reduce the calories. The aforementioned mini-cans are one innovation. Company executives note that no advertising is aimed at children 12 and under. Full-calorie beverages have been removed from schools, resulting in a 90% reduction in calories from beverages. Executives also note that Coca-Cola was the first beverage company to put calorie labels on every single container.

Maui Soda & Ice Works, Ltd. offers approximately 50 low and no-calorie beverages to its Maui customers ranging from Dasani purified water and five flavored-sparkling varieties to Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea and Diet Dr. Pepper.