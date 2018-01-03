Kenji Price today was appointed as Interim United States Attorney for the District of Hawaiʻi. The announcement was made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and is among 17 appointments across the nation to fill vacancies.

The appointment takes effect on Jan. 5, 2018. Upon the appointment of Price as Interim US Attorney, Acting US Attorney Elliot Enoki will resume his role as First Assistant US Attorney.

“Kenji Price is a former Army Ranger with two Bronze stars, and a former federal prosecutor who worked organized crime, public corruption, and international drug trafficking cases–including against the Sinaloa Cartel,” said Attorney General Sessions. “He will bring this outstanding background to the job of Interim US Attorney for Hawaiʻi. I am confident he will excel in this role as he has in every other.”

Price grew up in Hawaiʻi and is currently director at Alston Hunty Floyd & Ing, where his practice focuses on white collar criminal defense and commercial litigation. Prior to joining Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing, Price was a partner at Carlsmith Ball LLP, in Honolulu.

He previously served as an Assistant US Attorney in the Eastern District of New York, where he prosecuted a variety of cases involving domestic and international narcotics trafficking and other federal offenses.

Price clerked for the Honorable Kent A Jordan of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and the Honorable Robert B Kugler of the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Price completed undergraduate studies at Gonzaga University and obtained his JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He also served as an officer in the US Army for approximately four years, during which he served as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 173rd Airborne Brigade.