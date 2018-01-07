Critically acclaimed soloist, pianist Dan Tepfer will perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. for a show that will benefit Maui’s only professional contemporary dance company, Adaptations Dance Theater.

Tepfer is widely known for his collaborations with jazz legend Lee Konitz and YouTube sensation Camille Bartault. He also was recently featured on NPR for his ground-breaking exploration into the art of improvisation.

He will present his internationally acclaimed performance of Bach’s Goldberg Variations/Variations wherein he performs every one of the thirty Bach Variations and then does an improvisation on each one.

Regarding Tepfer’s Goldberg Variations/Variations the New York Times said, “Riveting and inspired… A brilliant performance… This is no stunt, but a fresh musical exploration. Mr. Tepfer invites you to hear this masterpiece through his ears. I bet Bach would recognize a kindred spirit in Mr. Tepfer.”

He has been performing this work the world over for seven years and now he brings this extraordinary performance to Maui.

The Wall Street Journal said, “Mr. Tepfer not only enters what to many pianists is hallowed ground — he leaves his self-assured footprints all over. His jazz roots show through in the crisp articulation and rhythmic clarity of his counterpoint, in his glass-sharp attack and, above all, in his supple approach to time… He builds a bridge across centuries and genres to spark a dialogue with Johann Sebastian Bach.”

In addition to his performance at the MACC, Tepfer, who studied astro physics, will also present a talk entitled Listening To Planetary Orbits: Finding Music In The Solar System And Beyond at the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy Advanced Technology Research Center on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. In this lecture, demonstration and performance, Tepfer delves into the music that arises when the orbits of planets around their host star are turned into sound; a 21st century update on the Music of the Spheres.

He will also do a Master Class at the Maui Music Conservatory at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6. For more information or to sign up, contact Ruth at 808-893-0707.

Tickets for the benefit are available at www.mauiarts.org, or by calling 242-SHOW (7469) Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are a limited number of post concert, gala celebration tickets available for $125, a portion of that ticket is tax deductible. Regular tickets are $65, $45 and $20.