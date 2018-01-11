Lahaina will host its monthly Second Friday in Lahaina Town Party on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m.

This months theme is “A Jazzy New Year” featuring five blocks of fun with music from Sal Godinez Duo and Michael Guzalak.

The main stage at Campbell Park will feature music from Sal Godinez Duo from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Live Hawaiian music from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m., and a candlelit tour at the Baldwin House Museum from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

On the 500 block, Betty’s Beach Café will have Prime Rib Night for $19.95 from 5 to 9 p.m.

On the 600 block Evan Schulman will play live classic rock at the Historic Pioneer Inn from 5-7 p.m. Josh Aaron Weisfeld and JAW Retro Boards will have drink specials by winning Mixoligist Adam Rio at Down the Hatch at 6 p.m. Will will play on Acoustic Guitar at Captain Jacks from 2-5 p.m. and Johnny Ringo will perform at Cool Cat Café from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

On the 700 block, solo guitarist Paul West will perform at Fleetwoods main floor from 2 to 5 p.m. and there will be a jazz soloist at Martin Lawrence Gallery from 6 to 9 p.m.

On the 800 block, Willy K will perform live oceanfront at Kimo’s from 9 to 11 p.m. and there will be live acoustic guitar at The Dirty Monkey from 4 to 6 p.m. and DJ Gary O’Neal at 9:30 p.m.

The Outlets of Maui will have Michael Guzalak on the saxophone at the Outlets of Maui Oceanfront Hard Rock Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. From 6 to 7 p.m., “Kanikapila”-Kamehameha Schools Hawaiian Music Jam on the Outlets of Maui Center Stage and Kendall D. will play on violin at Pi Artisan Pizza from 6 to 9 p.m.

LahainaTown Action Committee in partnership with Maui County Department of Economic Opportunity, Alii Linen, Leilani’s and Betty’s Beach Cafe work together to sponsor several West side nonprofits. This assistance allows the nonprofits to fundraise and the event supports the community. Campbell Park has local food from 5 to 8 p.m. The LahainaTown Action Committee invites the public to share in the fun while enjoying a live music concert with a cause.

· Hawaiian Civic Club – Kalua Pork and rice

· Maui Writers Ink – Authors sharing stories and tales

· Boys & Girls Club – Cookies

· Garden Sushi – Ramen Bowls

· Pacific Touch – Chili and mac and cheese

· Advanced Wildlife Education- Information, logo-wear and merchandise

· Manakai Swimwear – Swimwear

· Mama Kuleana – Reef safe sunscreen

· Waiola Church – Fresh lei’s

· Al’s BBQ Pit – da absolute best bbq on the island

· Fishing Day’s Tackle – a whole lot about fishing on Maui

Lahaina Art Galleries

Hele Mai – As the sun sets and pau hana begins, what better way to start the weekend than to shop the world renowned art galleries, meet artists, talk story and share in some complimentary pūpū and wine from 6-9 p.m. Pick up a free Art Map compliments of the Lahaina Visitor Center at the old Lahaina Courthouse in Banyan Tree Park.

• Kai Pua Gallery: Live glass blowing by Sean Price. Interaction with artists on sight

• Peter Lik Gallery: Special promotions on art.

• Lahaina Galleries: Artist Robert Lyn Nelson in Gallery.

• The Village Gallery: Jan. 5-25, featured artist Carleton. Refreshments and music from 6-9 p.m.

• Images Fine Art Gallery: Complimentary wine and live music.

• Simon Jon Gallery: Unique Hawaiian wood bowls by artist Jonathan Somaoang, offering 10-20% off select items.

• Sargent’s Fine Art: Enjoy the music of Curt Lee every Friday Art Night at the gallery, featurin both international and local artists. Serving wine.

• Martin Lawrence Gallery: 6-10 p.m. world class masterworks collection featuring Picasso, Warhol, Dali, Changall, Miroi and more. Serving wine and pūpū’s. Live jazz/ambient guitar.

• Kingwell Island Art: Jim Kingwell will be do an art demo. Serving wine and pūpū’s.

• Daryl Millard Gallery: Daryl will be painting at the easel and talking about his work. Refreshments will be served.

• Contemporary Masters: Live entertainment

• Lahaina Printsellers: Wine and featured artist

• Vintage Posters: Wine and pūpū’s

• Higgins Harte Gallery International: Wine and pūpū’s

Merchant, Restaurants & Foodie Specials

• Ono Gelato Company: Gluten-free baked goods, homemade gelato-filled cannoli 10% kamaʻāina discount.

• Kimo’s: Free hula pie with coupon (stop by the Lahaina Visitor Center for coupons)

• Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 20% kamaʻāina discount on teppanyaki dining

• The Pioneer Inn: $5 pūpū menu

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off submarine tours

• Banyan Treats: 10% discount on full menu

• Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Happy Hour after the event. Includes $5 appetizers and $3.50 Domestic Drafts Starting at 9 p.m.

• Pi Artisan Pizza: Happy Hour 3-5 p.m. discounted pūpū’s and drink specials

The Wharf Cinema Center

• Amigo’s Authentic Mexican Food: Buy one entree, get 50% off second entree.

• Captain Jack’s Island Grill: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Cool Cat Cafe: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Maui Island Coffee: $2 off 1 lb 100% Kona Coffee

• Pad Thai: 15% off food only

• Pho Saigon 808: 10% off food only

The Wharf Shops Town Party Specials

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Crazy Shirts: Screen printing demo with a complimentary screen print with purchase

• Hangloose Hammocks: $5 off any hammock

• Hibiscus Boutique: 20% off regular-priced jewelry

• JC Chism: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• KC Hawaiian Fashions: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• Lahaina Lifestyle: 10% off regular-priced items

• Lana’s Boutique: 10-50% off sterling silver & handmade jewelry

• L’Infini: 20% off jewelry; 10% off gift items

• Quilts ‘N Fabric: Free gift with purchase of $50 or more

• Simon-Jon Gallery: 10-20% discount on select items

• T-Shirt Factory: Buy 4 shirts and get 5th one free

• Three D Gallery: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

Baldwin Home Museum

The popular candlelit tour of the Baldwin Home Museum will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. The museum is located on the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets. The $7 fee includes admission to the Wo Hing Museum at 858 Front Street. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult are free.

About Friday Town Parties

Showcasing the unique nature of Maui’s historic towns, Maui Friday Town Parties bring the community together for a pau hana night of outdoor music, art, food and Maui culture. There is a town party every Friday of the month: Wailuku First Friday, Lahaina Second Friday, Makawao Third Friday and Kihei Fourth Friday. Residents are encouraged to kick back and enjoy the fun.