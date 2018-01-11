Organizers of festivals and events in the Hawaiian Islands are invited to enroll in a sponsored professional development program presented by the International Festivals & Events Association.

The program is being offered at a discounted rate through the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority in partnership with the County of Maui and the IFEA.

The program’s curriculum will be offered in two phases on Oʻahu and Maui during February and April. Participants successfully completing both phases will earn a certificate of completion, and be on their way to earning the recognition of being a Certified Festival and Event Executive.

“HTA is sponsoring this educational and certification program as a service to festival and event organizers in support of the important responsibility they have in sharing Hawaiʻi’s culture and community traditions with residents and visitors,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA tourism brand manager.

“HTA invests in dozens of festivals and events statewide and believes there is great value in providing organizations with this special training and educational program to further enrich the visitor experience and foster economic benefits for Hawaiʻi’s communities. Participants will enhance the implementation of their events, gain new knowledge in management, marketing and operations, learn new ways to increase revenue, and can utilize the certification to attract potential sponsors,” said Anderson.

Below are the schedules for the Oʻahu and Maui CFEE educational classes and course curriculum. Participants will receive certificates of achievement following completion of each course. This is the only IFEA CFEE certification program being sponsored by HTA and the County of Maui in 2018.

Oʻahu Schedule:

Phase 1: Hawaiʻi Convention Center, Honolulu

Monday, Feb. 5: Project Management

Tuesday, Feb. 6: Non-Sponsorship Revenue Programs

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Sponsorship and Sponsorship Service

ADVERTISEMENT

Phase 2: Hawaiʻi Convention Center, Honolulu

Monday, April 9: Administration and Management

Tuesday, April 10: Marketing and Media Relations

Wednesday, April 11: Operations and Risk Management

Maui Schedule:

Phase 1: Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Kahului

Wednesday, February 7: Project Management

Thursday, February 8: Non-Sponsorship Revenue Programs

Friday, February 9: Sponsorship and Sponsorship Service

Phase 2: Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Kahului

Wednesday, April 11: Administration and Management

Thursday, April 12: Marketing and Media Relations

Friday, April 13: Operations and Risk Management

With sponsorship support being provided for the professional development and certification program, the cost to attend the two phases of CFEE educational classes is $200.

The total CFEE program fee to participate has been discounted to $425, which is less than a fourth of the normal cost, according to organizers. This includes the $200 enrollment fee along with an additional $225 for IFEA annual membership, which is a requirement to receive the CFEE certification.

For more information about IFEA’s CFEE program and to register online click here. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.