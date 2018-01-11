USDA farm loan manager Richard “Buddy” Nichols will present a mini-lecture on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Kēōkea nursery site next to Grandma’s Coffee House at 11 a.m.

Nichols will discuss his role with the USDA Farm Services Agency in Kahului; various USDA services, and his background as a 35-year Colorado rancher. At one time, Nichols says he ran 6,000 head of cattle on Colorado Springs-area acreage; operated a milk-processing plant, and sold beef.

The mini-lecture is part of the Kēōkea Farmers Market which is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and last Saturdays of January at the Kēōkea nursery site.

The second in a four-part Regenerative Farming series will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at 71 Olakino Place.

Workshop leaders Michael Marchand and Devin Fredericksen say Regenerative Farming incorporates Korean natural-farming and other proven methods. They will discuss “Determining Your System, Crops and Desires,” including how to design one’s farm and successional food-forest arrangement.

Organizers ask attendees to bring a chair for seating at both events. For information and directions to Olakino Place, email paupena.kekoa@gmail.com or call/text 276-2713.