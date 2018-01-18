This month’s Makawao Third Friday event takes place tomorrow tonight, Jan. 19, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m. as event organizers celebrate January with the theme “A Makawao January Jam.” Those in attendance can enjoy free entertainment, food trucks and booths, art and crafts, a keiki zone and local shopping and dining.

Live Music and Entertainment

● The Eazy will be on the M3F Main Stage from 6 to 8:45 p.m. rockin’ heavy island swinging Ska.

● Canadian singer songwriter Marianne Turner accompanied by a vintage Yamaha G-50 classical guitar will be playing in the Sip Me courtyard. Turner is a soulfully unique voice with a homegrown rhythmic style. Sip Me will host an outdoor bistro seating serving up “Affogato-bout it” which is a tasty moist brownie topped with Gelato from Ono Gelato with an espresso shot.

● Josh will be playing his acoustic guitar to the rhythms of old school to new school hits in the Maui Hands lot across from Casanova’s on Makawao Avenue.

● Get your grooves on with Calvin’s Get Up and Dance group at the top of Baldwin Avenue.

● Silversmith and fine art oil painter Jack Hamilton will be demonstrating his oil paint techniques at the Maui Hands Gallery.

Komoda Bakery Keiki Zone

The Komoda keiki zone this month features Da Bounce Mega Mod jumping castle and slide as well as Crystalline with her balloon twisting creations. Melissa Buck of Rainbow Art will be on-hand with her one-of-a-kind creative face painting, and the Boys and Girl Club will be there with interactive activities, and JT will be present his Paintings that Pop, henna art for kids and adults.

Continuing Down Baldwin Ave

Maui Classic Cruisers Club will be showing off their hot rods, muscle cars, and vintage machines at the top of Baldwin Avenue to the bottom by Brewer Road. Guests can talk story with some of Maui’s coolest car owners, aunties, uncles and Makawao historians.

M3F Food Court & Restaurants

Guests can enjoy dinner at one of the many award-winning Makawao restaurants or enjoy the pop up food court along Baldwin Avenue. Lots of new vendors are joining the regular M3Fs, adding a variety of great eats and treats.

Free Parking Available in the Following Areas

● Makawao Base Yard (Across from St. Joseph’s Church)

● 2 Parking lots on Brewer Road

● Makawao Municipal Parking Lot on Makawao Avenue