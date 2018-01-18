Maui Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two male individuals allegedly involved in an assault that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

Police say the incident was reported at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2017 in a parking lot on Lalo Street in Kahului. According to police, two unidentified males wielding knives allegedly approached another male and attacked the victim, who was able to fight them off. Police say the two male suspects then fled the scene in a black Toyota pick-up.

The first male is described as in his 30s, 5’9″-5’11” tall, 170-180 pounds with short brown hair and a muscular build. The second male is described as in his 30s, 6’1″-6’3″ tall, 280-300 pounds with short black hair and tattoos.

The Toyota pick-up is described as a Tacoma extended cab model with a Monster Energy Drink logo sticker on the right cab window.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Dennis Clifton at (808) 244-6433 or police at (808) 244-6400 or 9-1-1 in an emergency, and refer to report #18-002374.