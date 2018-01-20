HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday January 26: Surf will remain elevated along east facing shores through Sunday, before dropping below the advisory level of 8 ft. The swell from the north will continue to fade through Saturday as well. A small northwest swell is expected arrive Saturday night, and be reinforced with a moderate west-northwest swell Sunday night through Monday. Surf will peak Monday night near advisory level, then gradually lower through midweek. A small background swell from the south will persist through the forecast period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high N ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NNE and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

