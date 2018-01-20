Representative Kaniela Ing of Maui issued a statement following Friday’s joint House, Senate committees briefing on Hawaiʻi’s false missile strike alert that occurred last week.

“It’s easy to have a scapegoat, but it’s more appropriate for all of us in government to take blame for a broken system. We must accept responsibility and act swiftly to fix it. I’m concerned that the user interface of the alert system looks like something out of Windows 95,” said Rep. Ing.

“It’s disorganized, outdated, and prone to human error. However, the administration still hasn’t committed to a re-design. Simply adding a false alarm button won’t help prevent this from happening again,” said Rep. Ing.

“We also must directly reach out to the community to answer their questions and regain public trust in our emergency alert system. Can our friends and family trust the alert system? Where do they go for shelter during an actual event? Who do they call for help? What are the best practices for surviving an attack?” said Rep. Ing.

“Although an attack is extremely unlikely, knowing these things will surely give our community more peace of mind. I’m disappointed the governor didn’t stick around to take more questions. I even had a poster ready,” said Rep. Ing.