Emergency crews in South Maui responded to Ulua Beach in Wailea for an unresponsive man pulled from the ocean.

The incident was reported at around 12:16 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

Fire officials say the man had been scuba diving with a family member and had just exited the water when he went back into the water to assist the family member with their gear. While swimming back to shore, he suddenly became unresponsive.

Other beachgoers pulled the man to shore and initiated CPR until fire crews and paramedics arrived on scene.

Despite all life saving efforts, fire officials say the man could not be resuscitated and died at the scene.

He was identified as a 66-year-old visitor from Saskatchewan, Canada.

This is the third ocean death in South Maui in four days. On Thursday, Jan. 18, a 50-year-old man from Oakland, California died after being pulled unresponsive from Kamaʻole Beach Park III. On Saturday, Jan. 20, a 67-year-old visitor from Castro Valley, California died after being pulled unresponsive from Kamaʻole Beach Park III.