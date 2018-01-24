The Maui Police Department and Maui Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating Carmel Yoshida who was reported missing by a concerned family member on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

Yoshida last spoke with her family on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at approximately 9:30 p.m. from a payphone at fronting the Safeway store in Kahului.

Yoshida was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and a white tank top. She is described as 28 years old, about 5’4″ tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Yoshida was also the subject of a previous missing person report filed in June of last year.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400 or if you

wish to remain anonymous, call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.