There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday February 03: An east swell will persist through early next week. A north swell will produce moderate north shore through Tuesday. A series of small northwest swells is expected through early next week. A large northwest swell expected to arrive Thursday could produce surf well above the advisory level through next Saturday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high N ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW long period swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This builds a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high N medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

