Dear Mayor Alan Arakawa,

Q: I recently bought a new refrigerator but the store wanted to charge me a lot to deliver the new fridge and haul away the old one. I ended up bringing the new fridge home in my truck, so how do I properly dispose of the old one?

A: Residents can drop off unwanted household appliances including refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, washers, dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and hot water heaters for free at Hammerhead Metals Recycling, ph. 280-8844.

Businesses may also drop off appliances for a fee. Hammerhead is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. – noon.

The other option is to request a County pick up through the Solid Waste Division of the Dept. of Environmental Management for a $25/appliance fee. County of Maui residents may call 270-7720 for questions about the application and fee. The application can be found here.

You do not need to have a residential refuse account to request an appliance pick up, but please be aware that the County cannot pick up appliances from condominiums, apartment complexes or gated communities.