Maui Obituaries

Esther Bothwell

March 2, 1927 – January 29, 2018

Esther Bothwell, 90, of Kīhei, passed away under the care of Islands Hospice on Jan. 29, 2018. She was born in Huron, South Dakota on March 2, 1927. She moved to California when she turned 28 and spent 50 years there.

In the spring of 2008, she moved to Maui, with her daughter Pamela; enjoying margaritas with a view of paradise.

Goosey was a Donut Maker for most of her life. She is the world’s most loving and caring mother who always put her children first. She was predeceased by her significant other, Dean Clifford Bothwell; parents Martin and Anna Erickson and six siblings. Esther is survived by her sons, Jimmy Ray Theilson, Dennys Dean Bothwell; daughters, Jaqulyn K. Young, Pamela Jean Bothwell; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Bayeda Homecare and Islands Hospice for their excellent care.

Roger de Luna

July 28, 1946 – January 28, 2018

Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary Kahului. Service to be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Troy D. Young

October 8, 1974 – January 28, 2018

Troy D. Young, 43, of Lahaina, passed away at Maui Memorial Medical Center on Jan. 28, 2018. He was born in Flint, Michigan on Oct. 8, 1974.

Troy was admired for his sense of inner peace, his empathy for others, and his kind soul. He had a way of making people around him laugh. And he touched and inspired everyone he ever met.

Troy was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Young; son, Justice Jacinto-Young; mothers, Kathy Young and Sheri Lucius; loving in-laws, Arsenio and Victoria Jacinto, Arthur Jacinto, Edith Jacinto and Jade Arruda; and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the ICU nurses and staff at Maui Memorial Medical Center; Troy’s surgeon and numerous doctors; as well as his special teams – Wound Care, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy, Dialysis Nurses, and Respiratory Therapy. All of you have touched our lives with your compassion, kindness, and sense of humor. May you remember his kind smile and his “fist bumps.”

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, with service beginning at 7 p.m.

John Likua Opunui Jr.

June 10, 1933 – January 27, 2018

John Likua Opunui Jr., 84, of Kahului, passed away under the care of Hale Makua Kahului on Jan. 27, 2018. He was born in Lahaina on June 10, 1933.

John was a Security Guard. He was pre-deceased by parents, Mary Huihui & John Lihua Opunui Sr.; sisters, Ellen Key, Mildred Opunui, Emmaline Ornellas, Gwendolyn Waikiki and Kalani Opunui. He is survived by son, Kaipo Kaina; brother, Franklin Opunui and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A private memorial service will be held.

Hannah Marie Lehualani Puailihau

June 3, 1985 – January 21, 2018

Hannah Marie Lehualani Puailihau, 32, of Wailuku, passed away under the care of Hale Makua in Wailuku on Jan. 21, 2018. She was born on June 3, 1985 in Molokaʻi.

Services will be on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Kanaha Beach Park; follow the purple balloons.

Service to begin at noon with a pot-luck luncheon to follow.

Hannah was an Office Clerk for Standard Parking. She is survived by her parents Randymae Kaauwai & Nelson Puailihau; brothers, Ivan Kaauwai-Puailihau, Kevin Puailihau, Jeremy Puailihau (Barbara Jean Waikiki); sister, Mikilani Puailihau (Michael Darragh); nephew, Makanui Puailihau-Darragh; god children, Brittney Bio, Makanalei Vincent, Keoni & Kalani Saucedo-Almedia, Carly Rose Hookano Keanini and numerous aunties, uncles and cousins.

Big Island Obituaries

Royal Keaoopua Mitchell Sr.

September 7, 1935 – January 20, 2018

Royal Keaoopua Mitchell Sr., 82 of Kailua-Kona, passed away on Jan. 20, 2018. He was born in Honolulu. Royal worked as a tug boat engineer.

He is survived by daughter Charmain (Albert) Camara of Kailua-Kona, son Royal Mitchell, Jr. of Kailua, Oʻahu; two brothers and one sister; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

Yaichi Iwahori

April 10, 1925 – January 19, 2018

Yaichi Iwahori was born on April 10, 1925, in North Kohala, to Yazibei Iwahori and Yuki Kamegawa Iwahori.

Yaichi was a very devoted and loving husband. He married Mae (Cabral) Iwahori on Aug. 3, 1957.

Yaichi was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness on May 24, 1953 at Kawaihae on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

He worked at Ooka Supermarket from 1962-1987. He loved gardening and fishing.

Yaichi Iwahori leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Mae (Cabral) Iwahori; daughter, Candace (Michael) Jale; son, Kerwin (Colette) Iwahori; siblings, Hatsue Kondo, Ernest Akio (Mae) Iwahori, Yoshie Shimono, Minako Flores, predeceased brother Mitsuo Iwahori; nieces and nephews, Carmela (Douglas) Badua, Marian (Patrick) Fields, Terri ( Rodney) Halbersma, Linda (Robert) McFadden, Nancy (Kelly) Wilson, Darryl (Iwalani) Shimono, Mark (Bernie) Shimono, Aimee (James) Holt, Jeff (Luella) Flores and Joel (Nereza) Flores.

Services honoring Mr. Yaichi Iwahori will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary on Satruday, Feb. 17, 2018. Family time 8 a.m., public visitation 9 a.m., service at 10:30 a.m.

The family of Yaichi Iwahori would like to extend a special mahalo to the staff of Hale Makua Kahului, especially in the North Neighborhood; and the staff of Hospice Maui for the compassionate care they provided Yaichi.

The family kindly request no flowers be sent.

John Henry Callender

February 12, 1941 – January 19, 2018

John Henry Callender, 76 of Kamuela, passed away on Jan. 19, 2018. He was born in Pasadena, California. John worked as a CEO of Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California. John graduated from Oregon State University with two degrees: animal science and business administration.

He is survived by spouse “Muffet” Laurien; sons Rea (Kelly) Callender of Grass Valley, California; Brodie Callender of Waimea, Hawaii; daughters Laurien (Timark) Hamilton of McMinnville, Oregon; Whitney (Todd) Demorest of Santa Rosa, California; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations in John’s memory to North Hawaii Hospice, Parker School (65-1224 Lindsey Rd., Kamuela, HI 96743) or Ojai Valley School (723 El Paseo Rd., Ojai, CA 93023).

Herman Naha Ludloff Jr.

March 25, 1923 – January 19, 2018

Herman Naha Ludloff Jr., 94, of Hilo passed away on Jan. 19, 2018. He was born March 25, 1923 he served in US Army and was a retired Cheif Executive for Hawaiian Telephone Company and was a member of the Hawaiian Golf Club.

Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Haili Congregational Church 211 Haili Street, in Hilo. Visitation at 9 a.m., service at 10 a.m.

Survived by sister, Elaine Ludloff; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.