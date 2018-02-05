Maui Ocean Center’s General Manager Tapani Vuori and Exhibit Designer Chris Masterson, will make a presentation about the facility’s new Humpback Whale exhibit at the next Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce membership dinner, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 in the Seascape Restaurant at the Māʻalaea Harbor Shops.

No-host cocktails and networking will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Pasta Buffet Dinner and presentation.

Cost is $40 for members and $45 for non-members. RSVP and pay in advance at www.mnhcoc.org or call Shirley Blackburn at (808) 757-3045 to pay by phone before Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.

Maui Ocean Center will introduce MNHCoC members to a new concept in aquariums by planning an exhibit that is much too large for a tank.

Their newest experience will be a more concise tour of the annual migration of humpbacks to Hawaiʻi that highlights their behavior at any given point of their journey, and concludes with an “immersive swim” with the Humpbacks off Maui (without ever getting wet).

Vuori and Masterson will also explain how their original corporate directive has evolved and improved through the local community sharing their cultural and scientific knowledge.

“Maui Ocean Center is successfully combining the latest scientific knowledge with timeless Hawaiian wisdom to create a new Humpback experience that appeals to all ages,” said MNHCoC president Teri Freitas Gorman. “Our chamber whole-heartedly supports this holistic approach to sharing authentic cultural awareness with our visitors, but more importantly, with our Maui youth. We know our members will be excited to hear about it.”