The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Special Marine Warning for the Kaiwi Channel (channel separating Oʻahu from Molokaʻi) and Maui County Leeward Waters until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

At 9:43 a.m., a strong thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 12 nautical miles southwest of Lāʻau Point, Molokaʻi.

The strong thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

The NWS says waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

The National Weather Service has also CONTINUED the FLASH FLOOD WATCH for all Hawaiian Islands, in effect until 6 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

A strong trough in the upper atmosphere will maintain a very unstable atmosphere through Wednesday, with the potential for heavy and sudden shower development that could lead to flash flooding.

A strong trough in the upper atmosphere will continue to bring a chance of very heavy rain and thunderstorms. Extreme rainfall rates with these storms will bring a high potential for flash flooding. Conditions are conducive for the development of terrain-anchored and slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms. Rain will also affect urban areas and lower elevations, which are more susceptible to flooding problems.