Administrators at Maui Waena Intermediate School sent a letter home to parents of students on Wednesday warning them about an incident where a man waved to students, beckoning them to approach the vehicle he was driving near campus.

The incident was reported at around 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 on Palama Drive, according to the letter from school principal Jacquelyn McCandless.

Two students who were walking to school reported being approached by an “unknown older male” who was operating a vehicle that was described as an older-model, gray Mazda Miata.

According to the letter, the students ran to school and reported the incident to school staff.

McCandless writes that the Maui Police Department was notified and an investigation is currently underway.

The letter was sent as a precaution to encourage parents to continue to speak to their children regarding measures to stay safe, and specifically about “stranger danger.”

Some tips offered by school administrators include the following:

Stay away from strangers. Do not talk to or take anything from them.

Do not go anywhere with someone you don’t know. Never accept a ride from a stranger.

Stay more than an arm’s reach from strangers. If a stranger approaches you, seek help immediately from a trusted adult.

Use the buddy system. Avoid walking anywhere alone.

If a stranger grabs you, do whatever it takes to stop the stranger and yell for help.

Report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult.

Be alert of your surroundings and let others know where you will be and what time you will be back.

Below is the list of Stranger Danger tips provided by Maui police following a separate incident reported last year in Kīhei: