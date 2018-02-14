VIDEO: Maui’s First Trampoline Park Opens Tomorrow! ×

Ultimate Air Maui is the first trampoline park to open in Maui County and only the second in the state. They will officially open their doors to the general public tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. Owners John & Leslie Caubble have grand plans for the 23,000 square foot space including fitness classes, toddler time and special needs nights. The warehouse can accommodate up to 200 jumpers on 15,000 square feet of trampoline surface. They suggest registering online to be sure you have a spot when you arrive. Filling out the online waiver form is also highly recommended. You can find that, pricing information and more at their website by clicking HERE.

Special “Opening Week” Hours:

Thursday 2/15 – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday 2/16 – 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday 2/17 – 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday 2/18 – 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday 2/19 – 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location:

21 La’a Street, Kahului

Turn right before Ace Hardward, there will be an empty lot right past Ace on the left and the driveway is immediately after the empty lot. There are some balloons at the entrance to the drive.