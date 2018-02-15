There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday February 21: Small to moderate northwest swells will continue into the weekend. A short period east swell will gradually build over the next several days.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy in the morning with SSE winds 15-20mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

