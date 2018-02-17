Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 3:18AM HST until February 19 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Moisture from a trough near the Big Island will maintain cloudy and wet conditions over the eastern end of the state through the weekend. A drier light wind pattern is in place from Molokai to Kauai, so expect fewer showers to start the day. The moisture near the Big Island is expected to drift back toward the west today and Sunday as a potent upper level low drops over the state. The resulting unstable conditions will bring a threat of heavy, flooding showers and thunderstorms across much of the state through the Monday holiday.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Side

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light east southeast wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.