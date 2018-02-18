Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

The following question was submitted in last week’s “Ask the Mayor” column; however, the answer that was given was for a 1/5 acre lot, not a 1/2 acre lot. The following answer has been changed to apply to a 1/2 acre lot.

Q: How many ‘ohana units are allowed on a 1/2 of land in Maui County? I have read where the answer is one unit and I’ve also seen two units. Can you tell me which is correct? Or, under what circumstances each might be permittable?

A: For a 1/2-acre (21,780-square-foot) residential property, you can build one ‘ohana of no more than 600 square feet. Depending on the zoning, you may also be able to build more than one single-family dwelling (with no size limit).

If the property is R-1, then you can build one dwelling for every 6,000 square feet of lot area, which would mean three homes plus one ‘ohana.

If the property is R-2, then you can build one dwelling for every 7,500 square feet of lot area, which would mean two homes plus one ‘ohana.

If the property is R-3, then you can build one dwelling for every 10,000 square feet of lot area, which would also mean two homes plus one ‘ohana.