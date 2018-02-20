Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s Off Fossil Fuels for a Better Future Act is continuing to gain momentum, adding 28 Congressional cosponsors and over 400 endorsements from clean energy, climate change, and environmental organizations since it was introduced.

Building on progress made in Hawai‘i and other states, the legislation would put the United States on a pathway to replace fossil fuels with 100% clean energy generation and use by 2035.

“For too long, our nation has failed to take action on climate change, putting the future of our people and our planet in danger,” Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said. “This inaction has led to record-breaking sea levels that are eroding our infrastructure, rising ocean temperatures that are dramatically altering marine life and destroying our coral reefs, and exacerbating natural disasters. All people deserve to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and believe in the promise of a bright future. We must build upon the momentum growing at the federal, state, and local levels, and pass the OFF Act to end our addiction to fossil fuels and transition the country to a 100% clean energy economy by 2035. This bill lays the foundation for a just and economic pathway toward a cleaner, more secure future for all.”

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s OFF Fossil Fuels for a Better Future Act is currently supported by environmental advocates and co-sponsors including Reps. Jamie Raskin (MD-08), Barbara Lee (CA-13), Nanette Barragán (CA-44), Ted Lieu (CA-33), Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), Keith Ellison (MN-05), Jerrold Nadler (NY-10), Luis Gutierrez (IL-04), Eleanor Holmes Norton, (DC-AL), Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), Zoe Lofgren (CA-19), Grace Napolitano (CA-32), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11), James McGovern (MA-02), Karen Bass (CA-37), Hank Johnson (GA-04), Danny Davis (IL-07), Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), Kathleen Rice (NY-04), Nydia Velazquez (NY-07), Nita Lowey (NY-17), Betty McCollum (MN-04), Thomas Suozzi (NY-03), Steve Cohen (TN-09), Michael Capuano (MA-07), Carolyn Maloney (NY-12), and Joe Crowley (NY-14).

“It is imperative that the United States breaks its addiction to fossil fuels. Clean energy is a better economic investment in our future and will ensure families are healthy, safe, and secure for generations to come. I’m proud to join Rep. Gabbard’s effort to keep fossil fuels in the ground and invest in renewable energy,” said Congressman Joe Crowley.

“Climate change is real. We can already see its effects on communities across the United States, and the Earth is rapidly approaching a tipping point that threatens global health and security. To protect our planet for today and for tomorrow, we must reduce carbon emissions and embrace a sustainable energy future,” said Congresswoman Betty McCollum.

“The OFF Act is the only legislation that prioritizes both environmental justice and a swift transition away from fossil fuels on a timeline that will give us a fighting chance to avoid runaway climate chaos. We applaud these members of Congress who share Rep. Gabbard’s vision for tackling the greatest threat we face, even if it is a poke in the eye to the powerful fossil fuel industry,” said Wenonah Hauter, Executive Director, Food & Water Watch.