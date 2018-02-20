Hōkūleʻa departed Sand Island, Oʻahu at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday morning and was due to arrive on Maui early this morning after being delayed for more than 24 hours due to Sunday’s severe weather conditions.

The voyaging canoe was expected to arrive in Māʻalaea Harbor between 3 and 5 a.m. today (Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018). The canoe will remain docked at Māʻalaea Harbor until March 2, 2018, where school groups are scheduled to visit and daily public dockside canoe tours will be held starting Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Hōkūleʻa was originally scheduled to arrive into Māʻalaea Harbor on Monday morning, however, due to the delayed departure, yesterday’s welcome ceremony and public canoe tours were cancelled. Below is a schedule of the public open house and dockside canoe tours of the Hōkūleʻa at Māʻalaea Harbor:

Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday, Feb. 23, 1-3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. – noon

Monday, Feb. 26 to Thursday, March 1, 1-3 p.m.

Parking for public tours is available in the Māʻalaea harbor public paid parking stalls and the large Maui Harbor Shops parking lot. Hōkūleʻa will be located on the South side of the harbor at the far end of the dock. Hōkūleʻa’s visit to Māʻalaea is part of the Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail.

The Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail will give PVS an opportunity to thank Hawaiʻi’s people, bring Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia home to all of Hawaiʻi, share lessons learned from the Mālama Honua Worldwide Voyage and deepen the organization’s connection and understanding of the important work being done here in the islands to care for the earth. During the port visits, PVS will engage with schools and organizations through outreach events, service projects, crew presentations and canoe tours.