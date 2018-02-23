Flash Flood Watch issued February 23 at 3:45AM HST until February 23 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A low pressure system west of the islands will continue to draw deep and unstable tropical moisture northward across the islands into the weekend. Unsettled weather conditions are expected to continue with good chances for rain along with locally heavy rain and thunderstorms possible. Expect a drying trend next week as the low center drifts slowly westward and high pressure builds in from the east.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. Windy, with an east southeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 77. Windy, with an east southeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.