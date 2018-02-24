HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday March 02: Surf will remain elevated along east facing shores through the weekend and on into early next week. Larger surf is expected around mid week with surf heights possibly reaching warning levels. A series of small long period south swells are expected through the forecast period. Northwest swell activity will be rather limited through Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE medium period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

