HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday March 03: Surf will remain elevated along east facing shores into early next week. Larger surf is expected along east facing shores beginning around Monday night or Tuesday with surf heights possibly reaching warning levels. A series of small, long period south swells are expected through the forecast period. Surf will remain relatively small along north and west facing shores through the forecast period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Thigh to waist high ENE medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S short period wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high medium period swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

