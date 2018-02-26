Last week, Blue Zones Project Hawai‘i and HSMA announced Foodland had expanded its number of Blue Zones Project Approved grocery stores across the state from six to 11 locations.

The locally owned and operated grocery store chain celebrated the addition of five Blue Zones Project-approved stores in Central Maui and Hawai‘i Island last week during Blue Zones Project approval ceremonies.

The locations included Foodland–Kehalani, Foodland–Kahului, and Sack N Save–Wailuku, and Foodland Farms–Mauna Lani and Sack N Save–Kona on Hawai‘i Island.

Stores achieve Blue Zones Project Approved status by successfully completing the Blue Zones Project grocery store pledge that includes the following:

Each store created a Blue Zones Project checkout lane, which required an overhaul of one existing checkout lane. The converted lane replaced candy and soda with fresh fruits, granola bars, water, and other healthy options.

The store layout is designed to display healthy options and fresh produce near the front entrance.

Signs throughout the stores identify Blue Zones Project foods and healthy choices.

The stores offer recipes from their in-house chef to help customers plan and prepare healthy meals.

Cross-merchandising of grab-and-go fruits and veggies next to sandwiches promote healthy combinations over unhealthy ones.

“We’re pleased that since we implemented Blue Zones Project in these stores, our produce sales have risen 8% and our sales of natural items are up by 18%,” said Jenai Wall, chairman and chief executive officer of Foodland Super Market, Ltd. “Not only are we encouraging our customers to choose healthy options, but our bottom line has increased, which was an added bonus for us.”

HMSA brought the Blue Zones Project initiative to Hawai‘i to create a healthier, happier Hawai‘i. The initiative works within communities nationwide to make the healthy choice the easy choice in the places people live, work, and play.

“Foodland has been a tremendous partner from the very early days of our Blue Zones Project work,” said Elisa Yadao, senior vice president and chief communications and community engagement officer at HMSA. “From its corporate offices to individual supermarkets, Foodland brings Blue Zones to life for its ‘ohana, employees and communities across the state. We welcome the newest Foodland stores to our Blue Zones communities and look forward to working together to make healthy choices easy for Hawai‘i families.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Foodland has 33 locations statewide.