The owners of Maui-based Fork & Salad announced they are expanding to the U.S. mainland and beyond with a new franchise operation.

Owners Jaron Blosser, Travis Morrin and Cody Christopher are teaming up with Fransmart, a global leader in franchise development that’s grown brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill into household names. Fork & Salad franchises are now available from coast to coast, with goals to expand the fresh concept and share the spirit of Aloha worldwide.

“Our vision has always been to redefine the possibilities of farm-to-table cuisine,” said co-owner Morrin. “We want to bring healthy, convenient, affordable food to everyone, while introducing them to the unique flavors and lifestyle of the Hawaiian islands. With the strength of Fransmart behind us, we’re confident you’ll see Fork & Salad in airports, malls and communities all over the globe.”

The healthy Maui eatery opened in Kīhei in July 2016, touting over 50 local ingredients, a variety of gluten-free selections, signature salads and sandwiches, build-your-own options and healthy beverages like housemade teas and organic kombucha.

“In the franchise world, the next big opportunity for a concept to grow larger than 1,000 locations is healthy fast-casual,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe, who said he ironically drove past Fork & Salad the day it opened on Maui two years ago. “It was love at first sight. This concept is a perfect fit in the healthy fast-casual space: a broadly appealing menu of craveable food, lightning-fast speed, a simple operating model with a genuine Hawaiian soul. Customers vote with their wallets, numbers here are strong, and there is nothing like Fork & Salad.”

The owners say that those who are interested in joining the Fork & Salad ‘ohana as franchisees will get support from start to finish, from site selection expertise and simple floor plans to custom training systems and localized brand building.

The motto as the brand expands is “Eat Healthy, Think Maui.” The owners say they want guests to always keep nutrition in mind, along with one of the most special places on earth—Maui, whose rich terrain and thriving farms inspired them to begin this mission and share it with the world.

The owners are currently reviewing real estate options in Orange County, California for a corporate store, which will also serve as their mainland headquarters and franchisee training facility, scheduled to open later this year.

A second Fork & Salad is scheduled to open in the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center in Kahului in the first half of 2018. This state-of-the-art, custom-designed space will provide indoor seating for more than 30 guests, with dine-in, take-out and pick-up options.

