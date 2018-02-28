Intentions for Magickal Mamas and Their Babes, a mother-daughter duo run business, opens a brick-and-mortar shop in Wailuku after a year of successful online operations and community outreach events.

The business supports women in their motherhood journeys, offering “wholesome, Earth-friendly and toxin free products, resources and services.”

“We are always looking for ways to better serve our community of mamas,” said co-owners Tiana Malia Kaupe and Nani Santos.

“We offer monthly educational events, shower registries, doula services, cloth diapers, baby bath and body products, gently used maternity clothing, free give and take items, crystals, herbs, essential oils, homeopathy and more,” said Kaupe.

The store officially opens for business on March 1, 2018 at 811 Kolu Street, Suite 101 in the Wailuku Business Center.