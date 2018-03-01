High Surf Advisory issued March 01 at 3:34AM HST until March 03 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A strong high pressure ridge northeast of the Hawaiian Islands and a low pressure system to the west will produce breezy east- southeast winds today. An upper level trough will rotate through the islands today enhancing showers. The greatest chances for rain showers will remain along the windward and mountain slopes through the weekend. Wind speeds will continue to slowly weaken over the next 24 to 48 hours.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.