The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center will celebrate Queen Ka‘ahumanu’s 250th birthday on Friday, March 16, 2018 with the ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu Chapter 4 Wailuku from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu will lead Queen Ka‘ahumanu’s 250th birthday protocol, including the ceremonial draping of lei. Conducted by the wahine of the ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu Society, the ceremony will include oli (chant), pule (blessing), history, hula, mele, and draping of all lei on the Queen’s statue.

The ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu Society will be the only group to drape lei on Queen Ka‘ahumanu’s statue that evening. The public is invited to bring lei for draping to QKC Guest Services and are asked to be respectful of the queen’s statue and surrounding areas.

Over 130 Maui County students submitted essays and artwork of Queen Ka‘ahumanu. The community will be able to view the students’ work on the first level of the south wing from March 11-18, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are delighted to enhance the celebration of Queen Ka‘ahumanu this year by involving our community. We are honored to celebrate Her Majesty’s 250th birthday legacy and are excited to include the student essay and coloring contest, encouraging students to learn more about this powerful Queen and depict her in their own personal style”, said Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “The ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu is one of only four Hawaiian Benevolent Royal Societies. They are committed to the legacy and perpetuation of Queen Ka‘ahumanu and we are proud to join them in this special celebration”, says Rojas.

Student essay and coloring contestant awards will follow Friday’s event. Then, at 7 p.m., QKC and Sista Val of KPOA 93.5 will host Kamaʻāina Nights, featuring Halemanu.