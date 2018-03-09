HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday March 15: An advisory-level swell from the north-northeast will continue into the weekend, producing high surf along east facing shores. A new moderate to large north swell may affect north facing shores late in the weekend and early next week. This swell may bring advisory level surf, and possibly warning level surf, to north and west facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high N medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high S medium period swell for the morning drops into the ankle to knee high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high NNE medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

