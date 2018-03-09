Pīpīwai Trail Closure:

A section of the Pīpīwai Trail, from the foot bridges to Waimoku Falls, in the Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park, will be closed on Monday, March 12, and Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

The closure will allow staff to remove hazardous invasive trees along the trail.

The lower section of Pīpīwai Trail as well as Kūloa Point Trail will not be affected by this closure and Pīpīwai Trail will be fully reopened on March 14th.

The Pools of ‘Oheʻo remain closed until rockslide mitigation is completed.

Hosmer Grove Closure:

The National Park Service also announced the temporary closure of the Hosmer Grove Campground from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 for hazardous tree removal.

Hosmer Grove is located in the Summit District of Haleakalā

National Park at 6,800 feet.

The campground will reopen at 5 p.m. on March 13, 2018. Other camping options are available on Maui including Polipoli State park in the Kula Forest Reserve.