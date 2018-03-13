A brown water advisory has been issued for the Island of Maui following heavy rains on Monday, March 12, 2018.

The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued the advisory saying the rains resulted in storm water runoff into coastal waters.

According to the advisory, “The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff; however, if the water is brown the public should stay out.

The department also advises good personal hygiene and suggests a follow-up with a primary care physician if individuals have any health concerns.