HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday March 20: The current north swell will continue to gradually diminish through Thursday. Trade winds will maintain elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through early Wednesday. As the winds weaken and shift to a southeast direction later this week, expect surf to diminish along east facing shores. Small north and northwest swells arriving this weekend may produce slight bumps in surf along north and west facing shores from Saturday into early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high N medium period swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high N medium period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT