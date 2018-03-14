The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Hāna High School today, March 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. due to area flooding.

The Red Cross is not a government agency and depends on public contributions to help others. All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free.

