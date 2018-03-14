AD
Red Cross Shelter Opens for Hāna Residents Affected by Flooding

March 14, 2018, 4:59 PM HST (Updated March 14, 2018, 5:00 PM) · 0 Comments
East Maui Flooding 2/21/2013. File photo courtesy Henry Day.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Hāna High School today, March 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. due to area flooding.

The Red Cross is not a government agency and depends on public contributions to help others. All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free.

Gifts help support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross in your community, across the country and around the world. Those interested can make a secure online donation or call: (808) 739-8109.

