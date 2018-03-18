Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Aloha Mayor,

Q: While driving through Pā‘ia recently, I saw a lot of water running downhill along Baldwin Avenue and it was too much to be from the rain.

It definitely looked like a spill or leak of some sort. Is the county going to fix this?

A: You’re right, there was a leak identified on a six-inch watermain just below the Pā‘ia Mill.

By the time you read this column, the main will have already been repaired.