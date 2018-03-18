Maui Obituaries

Arleen Joan Cannon

January 1, 1952 – March 14, 2018

Arleen Joan Cannon, 66, of Makawao, passed away on March 14, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. She was born on Jan. 1, 1952 in Honolulu.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului starting at 10 a.m. and service at 11:30 a.m.

Arleen survives by her husband, James Cannon; son, Dave Cannon and girlfriend Jennifer Brown; brother, Chris Rego; step grandchildren, Justine Benjamin and Logan Brown; step great-grandchild, Amara Benjamin.

Regina M. Finnegan

August 3, 1933 – March 13, 2018

Regina M. Finnegan, 84, of Wailuku, Maui passed away under the care of The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu on March 13, 2018. She was born in New York City on August 3, 1933.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Services will be also held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with mass to begin at 11 a.m.; burial to follow Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao at 1 p.m.

Regina is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, John Finnegan; her children John Finnegan, Karen Bernhard and Nancy Scatena; sister, Dolores Byrne of New York; brother, John Mitchell of California and her three grandchildren, Lauren Scatena, John Finnegan and Kelsey Finnegan.

Melchor B. Pascual

January 4, 1943 – March 12, 2018

Melchor B. Pascual, 75, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on March 12, 2018, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Jan. 4, 1943, in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Maria Lanakila Church; mass will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Norman’s Mortuary, from 10 to 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m., at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery, Garden of Meditation.

Melchor retired from Pioneer Mill. He is survived by his wife, Rosalia Pascual; sons, Romel (Gladys) Pascual, Evaristo (Christine) Pascual, Baltazar (Mari) Pascual, David (Queeny) Pascual; sister, Guillerma (Bernardo) Aceret; and grandchildren, Alexander, Lizzy, Ethen and Lea Pascual. The family would like to thank the staff at Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Emergency Room and Intensive Care unit for the care and support during this difficult time.

Ruth Correa

October 27, 1937 – March 10, 2018

Ruth Correa, 80, of Wailuku, passed away on March 10, 2018 in Wailuku. She was born on Oct. 27, 1937 in Puʻunēnē, Maui.

Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, with service starting at 5 p.m.

What brought joy to Ruth was cooking for her family. Her best of times included the food and laughter shared when her children, grandchildren and their friends gathered as one loud and hungry ohana.

Ruth fondly recalls the many keiki and their families for whom she cared while working at Wailuku Hongwanji Preschool.

“Ruthie” enjoyed talking story, shopping, meeting up with her friends at Longs, excursions to Hana and Lahaina, Ululani shave ice and Tiffany’s chow fun. Her grandchildren were her true joy and purpose. We will miss Ruth’s giving and nurturing spirit.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Milton E. Correa; sons, Ryan R. Correa, Kevyn F. Correa; daughters, Linda C. Lewis (Rob), and Lisa L. Correa; siblings, Gilbert “Butch” (Thelma, pre-deceased) Nakashima, Glen (Joanne) Nakashima, Brady (pre-deceased) (Corrine) Nakashima, Brian (Lynette) Nakashima, Richie (Ona) Nakashima, and Evelyn “Miko” (Elwyn) Mukogawa; also seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is pre-deceased by both parents, Masamitsu and Haruko Nakashima.

Rosaline Marie Estrella

January 17, 1929 – March 9, 2018

Rosaline Marie Estrella, 89, of Makawao, passed away on March 9, 2018 at Hale Makua in Kahului. She was born on Jan. 17, 1929 in Pāʻia.

Rosaline worked at Makawao Elementary School cafeteria until she retired. Prior to that, she worked in Housekeeping at Maui Palms Hotel.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at St. Joseph Church in Makawao, Mass will begin at 11 a.m., and burial will follow at St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Rosaline is survived by her son, Frank Estrella Jr.; daughters, Cecelia (Rodney) Perreira, Rosemary Estrella, and Bernie (Clinton) Rebo; four grandchildren, Rodney Jr. (Dawn), Clinton Jr., Jonathan (Chaika), and Frank III; two great-grandchildren, Amanda Perreira and Emily Perreira.

She is predeceased by her husband, Frank Estrella Sr.; son, Harry Estrella; and grandson, David Perreira.

A special thanks to the entire staff at the Gardenia Unit at Hale Makua. Thanks also to Hospice Maui.

Bryce Mikio Takahashi

Date of Death: March 7, 2018

Bryce Mikio Takahashi, 27, of Aiea, Oʻahu and formally of Maui, passed away on March 7, 2018 in Haʻikū, Maui.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 19, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with service to be held at 11 a.m. The family request casual attire.

Bryce is survived by his parents, Brian and Joyce Takahashi; sisters, Sheryl Ann and Kacie Takahashi; a grandmother, Setsuko Takahashi and numerous aunties, uncles and cousins.

Richard Kealoha Hoʻopii Sr.

March 15, 1941 – March 3rd, 2018

Richard Hoopiʻi Sr. passed away on the early morning of March 3, 2018 at his home in Kahakuloa Village. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Ululani Kaonohi Hoopii; sons: Kendall “Chico” Kaonohi (Lana), Richard Hoopii Jr. (Torie), Ramzey Hoopii (deceased), Rueben (Stephanie) & Likeke Hoopii; daughters: Regina Hoopii, Rozanne Hoopii, Kamaile Hoopii & Kalena Hoopii (Hana); daughter in law Maipela Kaonohi; 21 grandchildren, four great-grand children; brothers: Ronald Kenolio(Nani) & Herbert Kenolio (Ella); sisters: Abigail Morris & Cyrilla Kealohanui (Helio)

Celebration of Life is on for Saturday March 24, 2018 at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, Maui from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday March 25, 2018 in Kahakuloa Village from 9 a.m. to noon. Lunch to follow at the Hoʻoponopono Hall. Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for our ʻohana during this time.

If you would like to kokua in anyway please contact Richard, Jr. 344-5755, Rozanne 269-0021, Kamaile & Ululani 244-7151, or Kauilani at 344-6311.

Big Island Obituaries

Dinah Lee Yousey

May 22, 1944 – March 4, 2018

Dinah Lee Yousey, 73, of Kailua-Kona, passed away on March 4, 2018. She was born in Norwich, New York. Dinah worked as a legal secretary.

She is survived by husband Ronald and brother Ronald (Rose) Balcom of Lexington, Kentucky.

Private services will be held.

Carolyn Derby Gautusa

October 10, 1959 – March 2, 2018

Carolyn Derby Gautusa, 58 of Pāhoa, peacefully passed away on March 2, 2018. She was born on Oct. 10, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan as was a retired cashier.

Celebration of life to be held in Maui at a later date.

Survived by her loving husband, Soli Gautusa; son, Philip Soli Kidder Gautusa; daughter, Emily Nicole Sei Gautusa; sister; Kay Kidder, Beth Nadvornik; one grandchild; and niece Shayna Vi.