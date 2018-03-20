A man arrested on suspicion of second degree murder for a fatal stabbing at the public bathrooms in the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Sunday afternoon has since been identified.

Maui police say 23-year-old Kumulipo Iwa Sylva of Kahului, was later charged for the offense of Murder in the Second Degree. His bail was set at $500,000.

The victim has since been identified as 35-year-old Eduardo Alejandro Cerezo of Makawao.

Sylva was arrested at the nearby Kahului Community Center Park about an hour after the initial report.

According to court records, the 23-year-old suspect had his driver’s license revoked for a year following a DUI incident last year. Charges in the case included driving under the influence, striking an unattended vehicle or property, inattention to driving and driving without due care.

The incident was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the restroom area outside of the Men’s Macy’s store on the second floor of the shopping center.

This was not the first report of a stabbing in a restroom at the mall. On May 20, 2011, a stabbing was also reported at the location.

The incident was one of two stabbings reported in the islands over the weekend. In Hilo, 25-year-old Donovan Sieb was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder for a stabbing incident reported Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Keawe Street in Downtown Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. The victim in that incident had an apparent stab wound to his neck and was flown to the Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Background:

