High Surf Warning issued March 20 at 3:48PM HST until March 22 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

West Side

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Side

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind 3 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Central Maui

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Upcountry

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. West wind 6 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead

Cloudy conditions with breezy trades will continue into the second half of the work week. Although most of the shower coverage will focus over windward and mountain areas through Friday, a few passing leeward showers, mostly light, will remain possible. Light winds along with increasing rain chances are expected over the upcoming weekend. Improving conditions will be possible Sunday into early next week.

