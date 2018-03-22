Maui’s Francine Hughes is among a list of teachers from across the state that were named Teacher of the Year for their respective districts by the state Department of Education.

Hughes is a resource teacher from the Maui District, which includes the Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lānaʻi-Molokaʻi Complex Area.

According to recent information compiled by the Department of Education, Hughes is credited with 20 years of DOE experience. Certified in elementary education with a Masters in educational leadership, DOE officials say “her shared leadership style successfully promotes collaboration and understanding of DOE initiatives.”

She reportedly credits her husband for his support and encouragement, and Sharon Abrigo, a former mentor and colleague, for shaping her professional development design.

The DOE cited CAS Lindsay Ball who described Hughes as a “highly-reflective, solution-oriented, life-long learner who believes that developing and nurturing relationships is the key component when collaborating with fellow educators.”

The state House of Representatives this week recognized Hughes and fellow Teacher of the Year recipients for their contributions to education during Education Week at the State Capitol.

The list of honorees included:

Vanessa Ching, Hawai‘i State Teacher of the Year

Amanda Fretto, Kauai District, Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School

Gregg Iha, Central District, Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

Erika Kaneo, Hawai‘i District, Waiakeawaena Elementary School

Del Onaga, Windward District, Olomana School

Cristin Priolo, Public Charter Schools, School for Examining Essential Questions of Sustainability (SEEQS)

Naomi Salaveria, Honolulu District, Liholiho Elementary School

“It was a privilege of mine to honor our hardworking educators,” said Representative Justin H. Woodson (Kahului, Puʻunēnē, Old Sand Hills, Maui Lani), Chair of the House Committee on Education. “It is crucial that we uplift our teachers and do a better job of acknowledging the impact they have on our communities and state at-large. Moving forward, I would like to continue to meaningfully support all that our educators do on a daily a basis.”