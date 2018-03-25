Nominations are being sought by the Maui Filipino Chamber or Commerce for the 2018 Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards.

The award recognizes members of the Maui Filipino community who exhibit leadership, outstanding achievements, has excelled in his or her career or has devoted time to give back to the community.

Winners of the award will be honored at the Gintong Pamana Leadership and Scholarship Awards banquet on Wednesday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel.

Nomination forms are available online here, or by calling Jeana Gamboa at (808) 419-4090. The deadline for submission is April 10, 2018.

Admission and dinners costs are $65 per person.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available. Organizers are also seeking silent auction donations.

For inquires, contact Event Chairperson Elsa Segal at (808) 276-6946 or Jeanice Paa, Co-Chairperson at (808) 357-2303.

Nominations must be postmarked by April 10, mailed to Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 331033, Kahului, HI 96733 or emailed to mauifilipinocc@gmail.com.