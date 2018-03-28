William Van Den Hurk of Aloha Kia has been named by Kia Motors America as one of only 30 dealers in the United States to earn a spot in the brand’s prestigious President’s Club.

Selected from the network of nearly 800 retailers, the Kia President’s Club recognizes dealers that have achieved the highest overall sales volume and provided outstanding customer satisfaction.

This is the 2nd time that Aloha Kia has received President’s Club honors.

“2017 was an important year in the ongoing maturation of the Kia brand in the United States and, on behalf of the Kia family, I would like to recognize and thank William Van Den Hurk and the staff at Aloha Kia for their commitment to exemplary sales performance and top-notch customer satisfaction,” said Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia Motors America.

Kia topped J.D. Power’s Initial Quality nameplate rankings for the second straight year and saw Forte and Cadenza reach new sales heights. Kia capped 2017 with Stinger being named a North American Car of the Year finalist, and a host of new and refreshed products are now arriving in showrooms to continue to affirm Kia’s position as today’s world-class automaker.

The 2017 Kia President’s Club honorees receive dealership promotional materials and awards, as well as a custom-made crystal 2017 Kia President’s Club statuette.