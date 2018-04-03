Former Hawaiʻi Governor John Waiheʻe will speak at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center’s Leadership Series on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the Kahili Golf Course’s Nahele Ballroom at 1:30 p.m.

The Honorable John Waiheʻe served as the state’s fourth governor from 1986-1994. He was the first Native Hawaiian to be elected governor of a US state.

Gov. Waiheʻe started his political career as a delegate to the 1978 Hawaiʻi State Constitutional Convention where he was instrumental in the creation of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the adoption of the Hawaiian language as an official language of the state.

The former governor will be speaking on leadership and values of aloha that continue to be relevant in today’s world.

The event is $35 per person and includes a buffet lunch. Call 244-6862 or email deidre@nvmc.org for tickets.

The NVMC Leadership Series will feature guest speakers throughout 2018.