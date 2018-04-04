Tamara Paltin has turned in nomination papers for election to the County Councilʻs open West Maui residency seat.

The seat is currently held by Councilmember Elle Cochran who has announced her intentions to run for Mayor.

Paltin first entered the political scene as a grassroots candidate and ran for Mayor of Maui County in 2014 against incumbent Mayor Alan Arakawa. According to Paltin’s campaign, she received 39.5% of the vote as a first time candidate.

According to her campaign, over the past four years, “Paltin has continued her advocacy for her community by helping to facilitate community meetings in West Maui with planners, developers and even the sitting Governor.”

Paltin has also offered frequent testimony before the county council and at the State legislature.

She is currently the President of the nonprofit Save Honolua Coalition and works as an Ocean Safety Lieutenant at DT Fleming Beach Park in Kapalua.

“Paltin is a community based, community driven candidate focused on county level solutions to improve our quality of life,” a campaign announcement stated.