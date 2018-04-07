+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Two men received citations from DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers on March 30th at Kahana Bay on O‘ahu’s windward coast.

That evening, at around 8 p.m., witnesses reported seeing lights shining near and around Huilua Fishpond, and three or four people walking on the fishpond wall.

The next morning at 5:45 a.m., witnesses again, observed three or four individuals with nets and a boat near the fishpond. “We were watching them and it appeared they were laying nets,” a witness told DLNR.

One witness used the free DLNRTip app on her smartphone to report the possible illegal activity directly to DOCARE. About 20 minutes later, she explained, she saw the alleged poachers bringing nets and the boat up onto the beach. At this point a DOCARE officer was already on the scene, and a second DOCARE officer arrived a few minutes later.

After the officer’s investigation, they cited two men for taking ‘ama‘ama out of season, and for possessing and using unregistered laynets. The nets and boats were seized for evidence and depending on the outcome of legal action against the pair, confiscated items might not be returned.

Department officials encourage those in the public who enjoy Hawai‘i’s wealth of natural and cultural resources to download the free DLNRTip app. All tips are anonymous and effectively assist conservation officers in stopping illegal activity as it is happening.