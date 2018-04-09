Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

Mr. Mayor,

Q: Road surface conditioning was done in my neighborhood (Lukaha Circle in Kīhei) recently. After they finished the surfacing, they came back and painted the lines back on the road… most of them. There is a small section that they haven’t repainted at all and it looks ridiculous.

When we asked our HOA why, we were told that they have contacted the county and were told that the county has run out of money and apparently doesn’t intend to finish the project.

That can’t possibly be true, can it?

ADVERTISEMENT

A: No, that’s not what happened. The Maui County Department of Public Works recently finished seal coating that subdivision. I’m told there was extra striping down the middle of the roads that is not needed in a residential subdivision, so the road crews did not reapply it.

This keeps the striping consistent with every other similar subdivision. If your HOA has concerns or questions, have them call Public Works at (808) 270-7845.