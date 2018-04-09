On April 16, 2018, Tommy Bahama launches its first food truck on Maui that features a variety of Hawaiian-inspired sliders, tater tots, dipping sauces and two desserts to satisfy customers cravings.

The menu features beef, pork, chicken sliders and a chilled Kauaʻi shrimp BLT slider. Three beef sliders include: The all-American burger slider, a classic with Hawaiʻi Ranchers beef, American cheese, smoked bacon, Kula Farms Lettuce, Escobedo tomatoes and dill pickles; the farmhouses slider with Hawaiʻi Ranchers beef, cheddar cheese, Duroc pork belly, dill pickles and caramelized Maui onion; and the Hawaiian Philly cheese steak slider with Hawaiʻi Ranchers ribeye, caramelized Maui onions and white American cheese sauce.

“At Tommy Bahama we’re always looking for ways to make things simple and easy for our devoted guests to Live the Island Life,” said Rob Goldberg, Executive Vice President, Tommy Bahama Restaurants. “The slider menu we put together is driven by local ingredient sources coupled with the same great approach to cooking that we do in or restaurants. We want our guests to think of the food truck when they’re in the mood for something quick, delicious and fun.”

Pork lovers can choose from the 16-hour Kalua pork slider with guava mango BBQ, Maui potato crisps, dill pickles and cilantro jicama slaw or the soy braised duroc pork belly slider with pickled vegetables and Sriracha aioli. A jerk rubbed chicken slider topped with jack cheese, caramelized Maui onions, Hawaiian chili pepper slaw and jerk sauce completes the island slider offering.

Additional menu items include tater tots, loaded tots, grilled pineapple and mango slaw and variety of dipping sauces. For something sweet there is a white chocolate macadamia nut cookie or dark chocolate and haupia brownie.

The Tommy Bahama food truck will be rolling across the island during the day and evening throughout 2018. The truck is also be available for private events.