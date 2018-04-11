A total of 27 Post Offices across the state, including eight in Maui County will offer late collection of mail from specially marked collection boxes on federal Tax Day, Tuesday, April 17, to accommodate last-minute filers of federal tax returns.

The public has until April 17 to file their 2017 returns and pay any taxes due. The filing tax deadline is later this year due to several factors. The usual April 15 deadline falls on Sunday this year, which would normally give taxpayers until at least the following Monday. However, Emancipation Day, a Washington, D.C., holiday, is observed on Monday, April 16, giving taxpayers nationwide an additional day to file.

All Post Offices in Hawaiʻi will be closing at their regular times on Tax Day. The Airport Post Office in Honolulu will be the last to close—at 8 p.m.—on that night and will be the best bet for last-second Oʻahu customers who need to purchase stamps or special services.

The 27 Post Offices listed below will have blue collection boxes or in-wall mail slots labeled with special bright orange signs indicating Tax Mail Drop – Final Pick-Up Midnight. Tax forms with correct postage deposited in those specially designated boxes and slots by midnight will receive Aprril 17 postmarks.

Collection boxes and Post Office lobby drops at all other Post Offices will be collected only at their regular posted times on Apr. 17.

The locations of the 27 Post Offices offering late collections are:

Maui

Kahului Post Office

Kīhei Post Office

Lahaina (Main) Post Office

Makawao Post Office

Pukalani Post office

Wailuku Post Office

Molokaʻi

Kaunakakai Post Office

Lānaʻi

Lānaʻi City Post Office

Hawaii

Hilo (Airport) Post Office

Kailua-Kona Post Office

Kamuela Post Office

Oʻahu

Airport (Main) Post Office

Downtown Post Office

ʻEwa Beach Post Office

Hawaiʻi Kai Post Office

Kailua Post Office

Kaneʻohe Post Office

Kapālama Post Office

Makiki Post Office

Mililani Post Office

Pearl City Post Office

Waiʻalae Kahala Post Office

Waialua Post Office

Waiʻanae Post Office

Waikīkī Post Office

Waipahu Post Office

Kauaʻi

Līhue Main Post Office

Due to the declining numbers of citizens who submit hard-copy tax returns by mail, the Postal Service no longer extends its retail hours of operation or provides curbside service to last-second filers of tax mail at its drive-by collection boxes.

According to the IRS, more than 92 percent of tax returns filed nationwide so far this year have been submitted electronically.

The Postal Service provides the following friendly reminders regarding the mailing of tax returns: